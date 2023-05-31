La Previa: Futbol Is Life for Andres and Nico Cantor

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk to sports commentators Andres and Nico Cantor.

Telemundo’s seven-time Emmy-winning sports commentator Andres is known for his signature call: shouting a prolonged “Gooooooool!” The Argentine American started his career in 1979 and covered 10 World Cups starting in Spain in 1982. He is currently the commentator for Telemundo Deportes’ broadcast of the Premier League and all FIFA events, including the 2018 World Cup and the 2022 World Cup, where he was the lead voice.

Cantor’s son, Nico, works for CBS’s Morning Footy and The Golazo Show, and he follows European leagues for the network. He also covered the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The hosts and the Cantors kicked off the episode by talking about the growth of soccer in the United States since Andres started covering games in the late 1980s.

“When I started in 1987, we were the only network broadcasting football on television in Spanish in the United States,” Andres said. “I am not talking about prehistoric times, only 30 years, but the change has been very drastic, and it’s for the benefit of the consumer,” he said. For Nico the change intensified in the last few years. “When I was little, we had to try hard to watch different leagues. And nowadays, football is everywhere; it’s on all channels.”

Pelit, Gartner, and the Cantors also discussed the growing American ownership of European soccer. “Yes, it’s interesting because the U.S., through its investors, has left an incredible mark on European football,” Nico said. “There are American investors in every league. And this is interesting because they are not necessarily people born into the sport.”

The hosts and the Cantors later took on the next World Cup, which will take place in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The 2026 World Cup is expected to be a watershed moment for the sport in the U.S. Both Nico and Andres believe the sport will grow in the country leading up to the tournament and continue to grow after.

