La Previa: New York Atlantics’ Juan Martin Diaz on Padel’s U.S. Growth

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk to Juan Martin Diaz, the 14-time world No. 1-ranked padel player, who joined Pro Padel League’s (PPL) New York Atlantics franchise as a strategic advisor.

Padel, a racket sport that started in Mexico in the 1970s, is snowballing in the U.S. “The biggest number of people who play padel in the U.S. are in Miami,” Diaz said. “And second is Houston. It’s still a sport that is, let’s call it, asleep, and that is waking up.”

In May, PPL, North America’s first professional league, kicked off in Tampa with six teams owned by global celebrities and professional athletes, including Daddy Yankee(Orlando franchise owner), 2009 U.S. Open Champion Juan Martin Del Potro (a strategic advisor to the Miami Padel Club) and former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco (who’s also one of the owners of the Toronto Polar Bears club.) The Los Angeles franchise is owned by EEP Capital, a padel-focused venture capital firm backed by Swedish NHL players including Filip Forsberg, Jacob Markström, Mattias Ekholm and Andres Nilsson.

Padel is also going through a global transformation. Launched in 2013, World Padel Tour (WPT) was the only professional opportunity for the players like Diaz for the last decade. In 2022 Qatar Sports Investment launched Premier Padel, a new tour akin to Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf. “I did not play for Premier Padel last year,” said Diaz, who believes the new tour is good for the sport. “But I don’t criticize those who wanted to make more money.”

Diaz said Premier Padel’s launch prompted WPT to improve conditions. “We [professional padel players] have been waiting to see what will happen,” Diaz said. “It seems like Premier Padel is buying the WPT, but we are still waiting to find out.”

The hosts also discuss Spain’s success at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and Leagues Cup winner Lionel Messi’s impact on soccer in the U.S.

(You can subscribe to La Previa through Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.)