La Previa: The Real Richmond AFC Owners, Messi in Miami and the Ottawa Senators Sale

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner talk to brothers Stefano and Rafaele Petruzzo, the owners of the real-life Richmond AFC, Hampton & Richmond Borough FC.

The Petruzzos took over the club in December 2022 through Ramayana Ventures, which has the financial backing of over a dozen individual investors. “We have venture capitalists and traditional investors from the U.S. and people who are involved in football from the U.K., Italy and Portugal,” said Rafaele Petruzzo, whose background is in banking, retail and sports. “At the end of the day, football is the biggest religion in the world. What we are doing here in Richmond is giving it a church and a flag.”

The Petruzzo brothers have already injected significant capital into the club. Their priority is developing a sustainable business model with recurring revenues to ensure the club has a sound financial base. “This is a long-term investment,” said Stefano Petruzzo, who spent six years as the strategy director for Liverpool FC. “Our priority is to enhance club operations and our matchday offering, providing fans with an even more enjoyable experience as they come together.”.

The new owners are betting on the Ted Lasso effect and its impact on Richmond as a new tourist hot spot in London. “But we want to ensure Americans understand there was a club here before Apple’s Ted Lasso. This club has a hundred years of history,” Rafaele said.

“We are privileged to have a club in London, in a beautiful area of the city,” Stefano said. “Perhaps it can only be compared to Chelsea and Fulham in that sense.”

Hampton and Richmond Borough FC currently play in the National League, a division below Wrexham AFC. The club participates in the FA Cup. Next season, the team could play against Wrexham, or against Chelsea FC.

Next, Pelit and Gartner analyze Lionel Messi’s decision to join MLS’s Inter Miami. Since the Argentine soccer player announced his decision to join the league, the team’s ticket prices have jumped more than 1,000%.

Finally, the hosts discuss the Ottawa Senators sale. A group led by Michael Andlauer has agreed to pay almost $1 billion, the highest price for an NHL franchise.

