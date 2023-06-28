La Previa: Ryan Reynolds’ F1 Investment, Qatar Buys into Monumental

On the latest episode of La Previa, hosts Asli Pelit and Boris Gartner discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including RedBird Capital and Ryan Reynolds investing in Formula 1, the Qatar Investment Authority buying into Monumental Sports and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

To start the week off, Pelit and Gartner get into F1, where Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital, Otro Capital and Reynolds’s Maximum Effort Investments bought a 24% stake in Alpine Racing for $218 million, a deal valuing the team more than $900 million. The group will bring its operational and media expertise to the team, and Reynolds and his partner Rob McElhenney plan to use their Hollywood stardust to promote the team in the U.S., just like they did for AFC Wrexham.

Next, the hosts discuss the Qatari Investment Authority’s investment into Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. The QIA became the first sovereign wealth fund to buy into a major U.S. sports team when it bought 5% of Monumental in a deal that values the company at $4.05 billion.

Lastly, the discussion turns to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its sports investments. In addition to LIV Golf, the $650 billion fund has poured money into a variety of sports, including Formula 1, WWE and English Premier League’s Newcastle United. Most recently, it bought four Saudi Super League teams, including Al Nassr, where Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

