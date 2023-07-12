La Previa: Telemundo’s Claudia Chagui on Women’s World Cup

On the latest episode of La Previa, Asli Pelit talks to Claudia Chagui, the SVP of marketing and creative at NBC Universal Telemundo, the official Spanish language broadcaster of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“We know that there are limitations with this tournament because of the time difference,” Chagui said. “We know that this is a challenge. But our commitment as a company is to ensure that we give the same importance to women’s football as to men’s football.”

Following its coverage of the men’s World Cup in Qatar, the network announced it would broadcast all 64 Women’s World Cup matches live on Telemundo and Universo and stream the matches live in Spanish on Peacock. “We are in a moment where soccer in the United States is growing,” Chagui said. “And the fact that Team USA has won so many times, going for their third consecutive one, there is a special interest in women’s soccer.”

Telemundo’s coverage started ahead of the kickoff on July 20. As of July 10, audiences can access content including best goals, clips from France 2019, and videos about the stadiums, cities and people of Australia and New Zealand. The network has exclusive Spanish-language coverage of all FIFA sports properties and Team USA through 2026.

Chagui said over 25% of the audience members who tuned into Telemundo for the last World Cup were non-Spanish speakers. “Because soccer is better in Spanish,” she said. “And there’s nothing more American than watching soccer in Spanish. We are changing culture. And we are making soccer a premier sport in this country.”

