Sporticast: Bull Riding, Real Estate, and Menacing Water With Austin Ekeler

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler about his off-field business endeavors, including his real estate portfolio, venture investing and the recent launch of Eksperience, a new platform that pairs fans and athletes.

Ekeler was undrafted out of Western Colorado before landing with the Chargers in 2017. Since then he’s become one of the most productive running backs in the NFL. Ekeler scored more total touchdowns this season than any other running back or wide receiver in the league.

The 27-year-old discusses his business philosophy, which includes a heavy emphasis on opening as many doors as possible during his playing career. Ekeler speaks about the opportunities afforded NFL players while they are still active, and how quickly that benefit fades once you’re not on TV and fantasy rosters every Sunday.

Ekeler’s off-field business began with flipping real estate. Ekeler said his portfolio now includes 107 units across Colorado and Missouri. In addition to real estate, he’s jumped into streaming, gaming, and investing, including a partnership with the Liquid Death water company. Eksperience launched earlier this year.

Ekeler also gets into the various social media platforms, and how he uses each to reach different subsets of his fans. His Instagram has 207,000 followers, for example, while his Twitter account has 89,000, and his Twitch account has 36,000—and he uses them for separate purposes.

