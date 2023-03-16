Sporticast: MLB Valuations Feel Strain of Bally Sports Network Bankruptcy

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Sportico‘s most recent MLB valuations. The average baseball club is now worth $2.36 billion, with the New York Yankees in the top spot at $7.1 billion.

The biggest news of the week, however, was the bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group, better known to fans as the Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs). The Chapter 11 filing, expected for months, could have a monumental financial implications for MLB, NBA and NHL franchises, many of whom own equity in their local Bally Sports affiliate, and have come to rely on hefty annual checks from them in exchange for their local TV rights.

Those affects are already hitting MLB valuations. While league-wide valuations inched up 2% in the past year, according to Sportico‘s numbers, ten teams saw their values decrease. That’s rare in major U.S. sports. The biggest drops were the Colorado Rockies (down 4%) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (down 3%).

Additionally, they recap Sportico‘s three days at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas. They share takeaways and anecdotes from sessions that featured NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and Olympic speedskating gold medalist Apolo Ohno.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the innovative NHL broadcast that aired on Tuesday night. Disney/ESPN used the popular TV show “Big City Greens” to air a live NHL game using characters and a cartoon rink. It’s the latest major sports broadcast to have a special alternate stream that caters to children. The NFL in recent years has simulcast a number of playoff games on Nickelodeon.

