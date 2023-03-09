Sporticast: The Evolution of Women in Sports, With Bonnie Bernstein

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with entrepreneur and journalist Bonnie Bernstein about the evolution of women’s sports, the legacy of Title IX, and the impact of NIL.

Bernstein, whose journalism career include stints with ESPN and CBS Sports, joins the show on International Women’s Day. She speaks about her own experience in the industry—both as an amateur gymnast and as a journalist—and about how the business of women’s sports has changed in recent years. Increased attention, investment and promotion has created positive momentum in a number of ways. NWSL valuations have jumped dramatically in recent years, as has viewership for NCAA events such as the women’s College World Series and women’s volleyball championships.

The group also talks about Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, who is among the most famous college basketball players in the country heading into the NCAA tournaments. Clark has benefitted from the nascent NIL industry, which allows college stars to monetize their marketing rights, and from the increased promotion from media companies like ESPN.

Lastly, Bernstein talks about her new podcast, She Got Game. Bernstein speaks with a number of prominent women in business and culture about their time as athletes, and how that shaped their future. Guests include Chelsea Clinton, Laila Ali, Dany Garcia and Sheila Johnson.

