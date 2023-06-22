Sporticast: Athletes Shine in South of France, HBSE’s Timely Investment

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a timely investment made this week by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. In the middle of Harris’ (and to a smaller degree, Blitzer’s) pursuit of the Washington Commanders, HBSE is investing in Joe Gibbs Racing, backed by longtime Washington head coach Joe Gibbs.

First, however, they discuss the latest from the Cannes Lions marketing festival. For the first time, the annual event on the southern coast of France had a designated sports hub, where athletes/investors like Carmelo Anthony, Paul Rabil, Aly Wagner and Saquon Barkley discussed their off-field endeavors. There was also a lot of discussion about investment in women’s sports, with soaring valuations in both the NWSL and WNBA.

Next, they discuss the Joe Gibbs Racing deal. A number of NASCAR teams are seeking strategic investment from franchises in the major U.S. leagues, and HBSE’s portfolio already includes the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners, an investor in HBSE, is also part of the group investing in Joe Gibbs Racing.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the Utah Jazz becoming the latest pro sports team to toss away the RSN model in favor of free-to-air TV. In a move similar to one announced recently by the Phoenix Suns, the Jazz will offer all their local games on free TV next season, alongside a digital offering that will launch simultaneously. It’s not a coincidence, the hosts say, that the Jazz (Ryan Smith) and Suns (Mat Ishbia) are led by two of the NBA’s newest, and youngest, owners.

