Sporticast: Chiefs Win Super Bowl, Man United Bidders Prep Offers

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the Kansas City Chiefs second Super Bowl title in the last four seasons. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Phoenix on Sunday.

The hosts talk about the game, Rihanna’s halftime show and the advertisements, which cost upwards of $7 million for a 30-second spot. Notable ads include Rob Gronkowski’s live kick with FanDuel, and the mysterious religious organization He Gets Us, which bought multiple spots during the game. They also talk about Fox Sports’ streaming success. The game’s digital feed was often ahead of the standard cable feed, a rarity for today’s media tech.

Next the hosts discuss the upcoming bidding for English soccer giant Manchester United, which Sportico values at nearly $6 billion. Bids are expected from Qatari backers, and from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the CEO of Ineos. They also talk about why the process feels a bit slower than the sale of Chelsea last year.

Lastly, they talk about the launch of the ISOS7 fund, and Dee and Jimmy Haslam’s pursuit of a roughly 25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks currently owned by Marc Lasry.

