Sporticast: Mr. Fertitta Goes to Washington, Mr. Lasry Sells in Milwaukee

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Dee and Jimmy Haslam buying the Marc Lasry’s ~25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Haslams, who own the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and MLS’s Columbus Crew, have been looking for opportunities to expand their sports portfolio. The deals values the Bucks at $3.5 billion, the second highest transaction valuation in NBA history, and a huge exit for Lasry, who led a group that bought the team in 2014 for $550 million. Under his leadership, the Bucks won a championship, built a new stadium and more than doubled revenue.

Next, the hosts discuss the latest in the sale of the Washington Commanders. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is among those interested, while current owner Dan Snyder’s dislike of Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos has further complicated an already complex and prolonged sale process. Bezos continues to cast a large shadow over the sale, but there’s a growing feeling inside the NFL that Snyder may eventually choose to remain in control of the franchise. In that case, would NFL owners move to oust him, or would they allow him to continue his stewardship of what was once the most valuable franchise in the league?

Lastly, the hosts discuss the latest with Athletes First, the management firm whose sports clients include Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott. A group led by venture capitalist Rudy Cline-Thomas is nearing a deal to buy the 33% stake currently held by Japanese advertising giant Dentsu.

