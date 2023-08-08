Sporticast: College Sports Fractures, Reforms Around TV Billions

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss a crazy week in college sports. After months and months of speculation about conference realignment, the existing college sports structure shattered in just a few hours on Friday, with some schools bolting for greener pastures and others left on the outside looking in.

First, the news: In the past week Oregon and Washington left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah left the Pac-12 for the Big 12. Florida State trustees said the school should consider a new conference if the ACC didn’t give it more money, and the ACC is reportedly considering adding Pac-12 leftovers Cal and Stanford.

The hosts break down the financial motivation of the changes: namely the billions in TV money that ESPN and Fox are increasingly concentrating on two main leagues, the Big Ten and SEC. When the Pac-12 failed to secure a media deal that would keep it within the same stratosphere, it sparked a panic that may lead to the demise of the conference entirely. There are now four remaining Pac-12 schools and two of them, Cal and Stanford, may be on the move as well.

Who are the main winners and losers? Will a school ever be kicked out of a conference? What’s the ACC’s future? The hosts answer these questions, and more.

Lastly, they discuss another major piece of college sports news from last week. Florida State is working with JPMorgan Chase to raise private equity money for its athletic department. And PE giant Sixth Street, whose sports assets include Legends and stakes of the San Antonio Spurs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, is in advanced talks to provide capital. It would be the first major private equity deal into a college athletic department.

