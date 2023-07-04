Sporticast: Who Is (And Isn’t) Scoring Tickets to the Connor Bedard Show

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Chicago Blackhawks executive Jaime Faulkner about the early business impacts of having Connor Bedard, the much-hyped top pick in the NHL draft.

The president of business operations for the Blackhawks, Faulkner says the hype around Bedard began in May when the team won the NHL draft lottery—Chicago entered the event with an 11% chance to land the top pick—and intensified last month when the team actually selected Bedard. He’s one of the most hyped NHL prospects of the past few decades, discussed similarly to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, who both became dominant perennial All-Stars.

The two biggest immediate business impacts, Faulkner says, have been in social media and ticket sales. The team’s numbers on Twitter and Instagram have increased significantly since the Bedard news, and not just on posts that involve the new pick. Ticket sales have also soared, with the Blackhawks securing “millions” in revenue from new season-long packages, Faulkner says.

But not everyone is getting their ticket requests filled. The team has worked hard to make sure that brokers (or individuals who want tickets just to re-sell them) are not among the new buyers. That includes collecting data on prior ticket usage, home address and email addresses, Faulkner says. Many have been turned away as the team works to make sure that people aren’t trying to take advantage of the Bedard mania simply for their own enrichment.

