Sporticast: Could Disney Poach NBA Commissioner Adam Silver?

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a Fox Business report that Adam Silver is on a short list of possible replacements for Bob Iger as CEO of Disney.

It’s not the first time Silver has drawn interest from a prominent public company—Sportico reported last year that multiple tech companies had reached out about potential job opportunities—and it highlights a challenge for many sports teams and leagues. The NBA often can’t offer compensation comparable to that on offer from Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) or Disney (NYSE: DIS). That’s especially true for executives in the tier or two below commissioner.

The hosts also talk about succession planning for major league commissioners. Silver was the hand-picked, public successor to David Stern, but it doesn’t always play out that way. None of the five major active U.S. commissioners have publicly discussed who they want to take over, an approach that may have benefits and drawbacks.

The hosts also discuss the NHL trade deadline, and a fun story involving a long-standing NCAA record. Detroit Mercy’s season ended last week with senior guard Antoine Davis four points shy of breaking Pete Maravich’s career D-I scoring record. The Titans can maybe play another game if they receive an invite to the CBI invitational, which includes a $27,500 entrance fee.

