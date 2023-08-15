Sporticast: What’s Next for ESPN Amid Sports’ Streaming Shakeup?

On the latest Sporticast episode, substitute host Jacob Feldman talks with Parrot Analytics’ Julia Alexander about the increasingly turbulent intersection of sports and streaming. Within the last few weeks, the Pac-12 has collapsed after spurning a deal with Apple; Disney CEO Bob Iger has discussed finding a strategic partner to help ESPN transition to an over-the-top business model; the NFL has taken NFL Network direct-to-consumer as part of NFL+; Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has hinted at more live sports content coming to his Max service; and Netflix has shared more details about its own upcoming foray into live sports competitions.

Jacob and Julia focused the conversation on the predicament ESPN finds itself in, as it attempts to walk a tightrope by maintaining a shrinking cable business while trying to build a product that can appeal to cord-cutters and cord nevers. Can the TV giant take on the likes of Apple and Google in a new world order?

Then, they discuss whether sports as a whole should worry about losing its grip on mainstream attention. Will consumers decide games are too expensive to watch, too complicated to find, too demanding on their time, too boring, and simply outdated? Or will a new form of fandom emerge, using the interactive technology being developed today?

Sorting out a new model for sports content “is the most important story of this generation of media,” Alexander said. “This is not only a big moment for the media rights owners—for these conglomerates—but it’s also a big moment for the leagues.”

