Sporticast: World Cup and Business Lessons with Haley Rosen

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Haley Rosen, founder and CEO of Just Women’s Sports, about the ongoing World Cup, increased investment in women’s sports across the globe, and her experience as a young media entrepreneur.

The group starts with the World Cup, which is entering the knockout stages. They talk about the U.S. team, which advanced despite struggling to score; the parity that has emerged at the international level; and FIFA’s new approach of selling the women’s commercial rights separately from the men’s tournament. They also talk about the time difference between the U.S. and the host countries of Australia and New Zealand, and how that affects the tournament’s reception domestically.

A former professional soccer player, Rosen founded Just Women’s Sports in 2020 after realizing that there were no media outlets covering women’s sports sufficiently for avid fans of leagues like the NWSL and WNBA. The company’s backers include a number of prominent sports team owners, plus athletes including Kelley O’Hara, Elena Delle Donne and Kevin Durant. Rosen shares some business lessons from the company’s first few years, including frustrating experiences she had pitching investors as a young female founder.

Lastly, they discuss rising investment in professional women’s sports more broadly. Despite ample evidence that women’s sports were both undervalued and under-financed, leagues like the NWSL and WNBA are only recently seeing large investment from people inside and outside sports.

