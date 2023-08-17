Sporticast: ‘Changing the Stink’ and the Paradox of NFL’s ‘Hard Knocks’

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Eben Novy-Williams and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a viral clip from this week’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks. In the snippet, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh launches into a profanity-laced tirade, berating his offensive line for squandering its first opportunity to “change the stink that’s been in this organization for a very long time.”

It’s exactly the kind of behind-the-scenes moment that NFL fans love about Hard Knocks, and exactly the type of clip that makes teams wary of opening their doors to a production crew’s cameras. Eben and Jacob discuss this paradox, as well as recent comments from Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay about why he enjoys having the Rams’ in-house production team produce their own behind-the-scenes content.

This is the 20th season of Hard Knocks, which dates back to 2001, and in recent years, the sports docu-series has become a popular way for leagues large and small to reach new audiences. The hosts discuss the success of the format, and the possibility of fatigue for sports fans that can now watch behind-the-scenes shows on everything from F1 to PGA golf to Tour de France to professional tennis.

The hosts also talk about MLS’ success promoting Lionel Messi’s arrival, the rationale of the sports industry’s approach to social media highlights, and thoughts about the women’s World Cup and its aftermath.

