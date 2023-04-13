Sporticast: Josh Harris Takes Command, ManU Deadline Looms

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the Washington Commanders sale.

A group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris is in the driver’s seat to become the NFL franchise’s next owner, a deal that would end one of the more controversial ownership tenures in modern U.S. sports. Current owner Dan Snyder has faced numerous scandals in his time at the helm—including active inquires into workplace misconduct and financial wrongdoing—and despite the fact that he hired a bank to explore his options, there have been questions about whether he would actually go through with a sale. There’s also been speculation about Jeff Bezos, the third richest man in the world, who never actually submitted a bid. The Commanders will likely sell for roughly $6 billion.

The hosts also talk about the sale of English soccer giant Manchester United. Seven prospective buyers have reached out expressing interest on the team, which Sportico recently valued at $5.95 billion. It would be among the most expensive sports franchises ever sold if a deal is reached. The Glazer family, the club’s current owners, purchased Manchester United 17 years ago for $1.5 billion.

Next, they discuss a big new hire in college sports. The Big Ten Conference has named former MLB executive Tony Petitti its next commissioner, replacing Kevin Warren, who left late last year to take a role with the NFL’s Chicago Bears. Petitti spent a long time at MLB, taking the COO role when Rob Manfred was elevated to commissioner, and is the latest college sports outsider to step into the job as a major conference commissioner.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)



