Sporticast: Sports Lessons from a Drake Concert, Plus Mbappé’s Saudi Offer

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a record contract offer for Kylian Mbappé. The Saudi government has reportedly offered to pay about $1.1 billion in transfer fees and salary to lure the French soccer star to the country’s upstart domestic league.

First, however, the hosts talk about lessons from a recent Drake concert at Madison Square Garden. The sold out crowd differed from fans at a Knicks’ or Rangers’ game, and franchise owners might be wise to try replicating some of the community-building from the rapper’s tour.

On Mbappé, the reported $1.1 billion offer is the latest in a string of spending by the Saudi League, which is proffering lucrative contracts to some of soccer’s biggest names. Cristiano Ronaldo made the jump last year, and he’s since been followed by other stars, such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

Lionel Messi, who turned down a lucrative Saudi offer, made his Inter Miami debut last week and finished the game in storybook fashion, converting a free kick in the 94th minute to seal a 2-1 win over Mexican side Cruz Azul. It was a perfect start to the ‘Messi Era’ for the Argentine star, for MLS, and for Inter Miami.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the sale of the Washington Commanders, which finally closed late last week. NFL owners voted to approve the deal on Thursday, and the NFL released the long-awaited results of Mary Jo White’s investigation seven minutes later. The hosts discuss the timing of those two announcements, and Dan Snyder’s ultimate exit from the NFL.

