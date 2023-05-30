Sporticast: Luton Town’s $210 Million Promotion is Richest Prize in Soccer

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Luton Town FC earning promotion to the English Premier League. The Hatters beat Coventry on penalty kicks this weekend in what’s often called the “richest game in football” because of the financial impact of a win vs. a loss.

The promotion will earn Luton Town at least $210 million (£170 million) over the next three years, according to Deloitte, a number that includes guaranteed media revenue from next season, and parachute payments should the Hatters be relegated after just one campaign. Should the team stay in English soccer’s top tier for multiple seasons, the ultimate impact would be significantly higher.

Next, the hosts talk about the Indy 500. Sporticast recorded live at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week in the run-up to the event, and the hosts offer takeaways from their first trip to the venue. They also break down Josef Newgarden’s win, his first in nearly a dozen attempts at the Indy 500.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the latest in the NBA and NHL playoffs. There was a moment last week when it looked like all four series could end in four-game sweeps—a disaster for ESPN and Turner, which share playoff rights in both leagues—but the Celtics rallied to force a Game 7, and the Dallas Stars won with their backs to the wall. Each additional game is critical financially to the networks that broadcast them.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)