Sporticast: Messi MLS Magic Continues as Soccer Cleats Become Fashion

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Lionel Messi’s continued success in his first month with Inter Miami CF. The MLS club just won its first trophy, in the inaugural Leagues Cup, with a dramatic shootout win over Nashville SC.

It’s been a dream first month of the Messi experiment for MLS and Inter Miami. His arrival gave a massive boost to the Leagues Cup, a partnership between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, in the midyear tournament’s first year, and ticket prices to see him play on the road remain elevated. Messi is yet to play an MLS regular season match, and those games will be closely watched in the next few months. Miami is in last place in the Eastern Conference, and many around the league would love to see Messi playing in meaningful games come October.

Next the hosts talk about English soccer star Harry Kane, who recently announced an endorsement deal with Skechers (NYSE: SKX). It is the shoe company’s first foray into soccer cleats, and the Bayern Munich striker has apparently been wearing the shoes, covered with tape, for a while now. As a fun aside, the hosts also discuss a bizarre recent fashion trend: People are wearing soccer cleats in everyday settings.

The hosts close with a quick roundup of some other topics—a recent Sportico/Harris Poll collaboration gauging public opinion toward paying college athletes, and the recent financial performance of On running shoes.