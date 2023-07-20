Sporticast: With Messi’s Arrival, Is Inter Miami Really Worth 2x?

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including more of the business fallout of Lionel Messi’s arrival in MLS. Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas said this week in a televised interview that the club could be worth $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion in the next year, which would be more than double the $585 million of Sportico‘s most recent valuation.

The hosts debate that point, and also talk through a few other Messi topics. How much equity is he getting in Inter Miami? Will he participate in the MLS All-Star Game this week? How long will he play?

Next the hosts discuss a Sportico story that calculated the amount of money that former president Donald Trump said he made from his golf portfolio from January 2022 through April 2023. That income was as much as $555 million, nearly half the total income he reported in that time frame.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the $6.05 billion Commanders sale, which is set to close later this week. They also talk about the women’s World Cup as it kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

