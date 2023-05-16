Sporticast: Michael Jordan’s Infamous Dream Team Jacket Now Worth Millions

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with longtime NBA executive Brian McIntyre about a valuable piece of sports business history, which he’s had in his possession for the past three decades. McIntyre owns the jacket that Michael Jordan wore to the “Dream Team” gold medal ceremony at the 1992 Olympics, and it is currently for sale in an auction that projects the value to be between $1 million and $3 million.

The jacket has unique history, not just in basketball, but also in sports marketing. Jordan was a young Nike athlete during the 1992 Games, and Nike rival Reebok had a deal to outfit Team USA in all of its medal ceremony apparel. When the men’s basketball team went to accept its medals, Jordan covered the Reebok logo using pins, then draped an American flag over his shoulder so the logo wouldn’t be seen. It is considered a major moment in the evolution of sports marketing, as major companies and major stars began to fully understand the value of sports as a commercial platform.

McIntyre, who worked with the Chicago Bulls before spending more than three decades at the NBA, discusses his relationship with Jordan and how the jacket ended up in his possession. He also describes approaching Jordan to tell him that he planned to put it up for auction. The listing, being done through Sotheby’s, has a current bid of $750,000 and closes on June 28.

The trio talks about how the market for collectibles and memorabilia has evolved since 1992, and how awareness has created a lot more supply. Nowadays, as an example, McIntyre says NBA players will wear multiple jerseys during a single game, which allows for more possibilities regarding valuable “game-worn” jersey opportunities.

They also banter about how the NBA evolved as a commercial entity from McIntyre’s early career—when NBA finals games were still shown on tape delay—to the multibillion-dollar enterprise that it is today.

