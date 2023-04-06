Sporticast: Michael Jordan Airs Laundry, Snoop Dogg FaZe’d Out

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including news that Michael Jordan and Hanes quietly parted ways after more than 30 years working together.

The two sides separated in 2021, Sportico reported this week, ending one of Jordan’s most visible and longest-running endorsements. No major pro athlete has made more over his lifetime than Jordan, thanks mostly to his lucrative relationship with Nike, but also due to long-standing sponsorships that continued well after his final NBA game. Jordan has made $3.3 billion over his career (inflation adjusted), with Tiger Woods a distant second at $2.5 billion.

Next the hosts talks about Snoop Dogg, who stepped down this week from the board of Faze Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE). The rapper was originally compensated with FaZe stock, which has fallen more than 97% from its all-time high. Snoop Dogg’s stock, at one point, was worth $7.4 million, but due to price falls and vesting, he leaves with equity worth about $53,000, according to Sportico‘s calculations.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the NWSL’s recent $53 million expansion announcement, and the aftermath of the NCAA’s March Madness tournaments, during which the women’s event outshone the men’s event across a number of key metrics.

