Sporticast: MLB’s All-Star Turnaround, NBA’s Summer League Business

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. The “Midsummer Classic” comes amid a resurgent season for MLB, which is riding momentum from a strong World Baseball Classic and a series of popular rule changes.

The hosts discuss a number of baseball topics, including the best-selling MLB jerseys and the future of Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is likely on the verge of the largest contract in the history of the sport. They also discuss the leadership of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, whose contract is up at the end of next season.

Next, the hosts talk about Lionel Messi, who is expected to be formally announced with MLS club Inter Miami later this week. Messi will make his debut on July 21 in a Leagues Cup game against Liga MX—an interesting choice for what will undoubtedly be the most anticipated game any MLS club has played this year. The Leagues Cup is a brand new collaboration between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX, and having Messi debut there could be a coordinated effort to kickstart interest in the continental tournament.

Lastly, the hosts talk about NBA Summer League, MSG’s new $2.3 billion Sphere arena in Las Vegas, and an update on commercial sales for the run-up to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

