Sporticast: Netflix Goes Under Center, Plus NBA Finals Ratings

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the conclusion of the NBA Finals. ABC’s ratings for the series were down 6% compared to 2022, but the playoffs overall were the league’s most watched in five years.

So, is it still true that “there has never been a better time to be an NBA owner,” as Washington Wizards governor Ted Leonsis said in 2014? The hosts discuss how the league is evolving in its attempts to both reach younger fans who consume media in new ways and get millions of viewers to sit in front of their TVs for the duration of a game.

The hosts also about Quarterback, Netflix’s upcoming docuseries following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through their eventful 2022 seasons. Netflix has made a habit of producing hit sports shows without needing live rights to date. However, the company has also shown an increasing interest in offering live content, including a potential upcoming golf event.

