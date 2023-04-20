Sporticast: NBA Players to Invest in Teams, Hurts Inks Record Deal

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a looming milestone in the NBA. The pending CBA will give the league’s players union the opportunity to invest in teams for the first time.

The NBPA has sought an avenue to invest in teams for years, claiming that though players share in about 50% of league revenue, they do not share in any of the franchise appreciation. Owners, on the other hand, have argued that they carry all of the risk. Soon, however, the NBA will let a fund backed by the NBPA to buy passive minority stakes in teams, a first for a major U.S. league. Specific details are expected in the coming weeks.

The hosts also discuss college basketball’s Cavinder Twins. Two of the most popular—and highest-earning—NCAA athletes last season, Hanna and Haley Cavinder recently announced they would not return to Miami for their fifth and final year of eligibility. Instead, they’re focusing full-time on their media/influencer opportunities. The story shows how some athletes making millions on NIL might soon outgrow the financial opportunities in college sports.

Lastly, they discuss Jalen Hurts’ record NFL contract. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback recently signed a new five-year, $255 million deal, the largest contract in NFL history by average annual value. The story of how Hurts met his agent also holds good business lessons for people in any industry.

