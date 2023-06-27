Sporticast: Ryan Reynolds Turns Media Savvy to F1, Qataris Buy Into NBA, NHL

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a major F1 transaction. RedBird Capital, Otro Capital and actor Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investments have reached an agreement to purchase 24% of Alpine Racing from Renault in a deal that values the team a little north of $900 million.

The price reflects major changes in recent years for F1. The racing circuit recently imposed cost cap measures that have reined in runaway spending, and it is rapidly expanding into international markets—namely Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.—where it hadn’t previously had a large presence. It’s also embracing new media opportunities, like the Drive to Survive Netflix show.

The investment isn’t passive. Reynolds, RedBird and Otro will bring operational expertise to Alpine that should help the team increase revenue from merchandise, hospitality and sponsorships. Perhaps most important, they’ll bring media savvy. Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney (also investing in Alpine) have been very successful turning Wrexham, the lower-level Welsh soccer team they took over in 2020, into a global senasation, and it’s likely they’ll apply a similar strategy here. Plus, RedBird’s portfolio includes major media properties, like the YES Network and production companies Skydance and Springhill.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the Qatari sovereign wealth fund’s investment into Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent of the Washington Wizards and Capitals. The Qatar Investment Authority is buying 5% of Monumental at a $4.05 billion valuation. It’s the first investment by a sovereign wealth fund into a major U.S. sports team, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

