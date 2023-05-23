Sporticast: Free TV, Paid Streaming and the Future of Sports Media

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor about the future of sports media—including the struggling RSN model and a new opportunity for local free TV networks.

The E.W. Scripps Company (Nasdaq: SPP), a longtime media giant, launched its sports vertical in 2022. Lawlor, who previously ran the Scripps local media division, talks about the company’s motivation as an attempt to leverage both its local channels and national reach.

It was good timing for the launch. The RSN business model is under strain, and franchises across the NHL, NBA and MLB are beginning to think about the future of their own local rights. One possibility under consideration is a move back to free TV, and Scripps has 61 local stations. Earlier this month the Vegas Golden Knights partnered with Scripps to bring their local rights back to free TV, meaning fans won’t need a cable subscription to watch the vast majority of the team’s games.

Lawlor talks about the economics of that decision, both for the sports teams and for Scripps. This model won’t pay franchises as much as the RSN model did in recent years, but it offers stability and a much wider reach. It’s then up to teams to monetize the increase in accessibility.

The trio also talks about a recent Scripps deal with the WNBA, the complex web of U.S. sports rights and how streaming factors into these discussions.

