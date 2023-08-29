Sporticast: How the USTA Turned Around a $200 Million COVID Shortfall

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the U.S. Open, which began Monday in New York City.

The tennis season’s fourth and final Grand Slam is operated by the USTA, which reported record revenue last year, following a few years challenged by the COVID pandemic. The event was held without fans in 2020, a move that cost the USTA more than $200 million in revenue, and the USTA was forced to eliminate staff and liquidate investments to balance its budget. Heading into 2023, however, the business is back on track, with all major revenue streams—ticket sales, hospitality, sponsorships and broadcast sales—trending upwards.

Next the hosts talk about the NFL’s highest-paid players. The list for this season include nine quarterbacks and an offensive lineman. The hosts discuss takeaways from the Sportico analysis, which details the off-field earnings of many of the sport’s biggest names. They also get into how star wide receivers have replaced star offensive linemen as the second most valuable position in football.

Lastly, the hosts discuss more magic from Lionel Messi—who scored a highlight goal off the bench in his first MLS regular season game—and the kickoff of the season.

