Sporticast: Upcoming Women’s World Cup Stands Alone for First Time

On the latest Sporticast episode, Eben Novy-Williams is joined by fellow Sportico reporter Emily Caron to discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming women’s World Cup. The 32-team event, which kicks off later this month in Australia and New Zealand, is both the largest women’s World Cup ever and the first to stand largely on its own commercially.

In the past, all the global media rights and sponsorships to the women’s World Cup were sold by FIFA in packages alongside the corresponding men’s tournament. This year, for the first time, FIFA has begun to separate those rights. There are sponsors that have come on specifically for this women’s event, and media networks in many parts of the world bid specifically on the women’s tournament for the first time. It’s an experiment that gives partners more options, and will finally allow for an honest evaluation of how much the women’s event is worth in the open market. (The NCAA is currently considering something similar with its women’s basketball tournament).

The hosts also discuss a handful of other World Cup-related business stories. Ticket sales are booming, but they’re curiously way more popular in Australia than New Zealand. Payouts to the athletes are also up, although there’s some uncertainty about how that money will be distributed. It’s also the first 32-team event, which raises some interesting questions about competitive balance.

Lastly, they delve into the dramatic overhaul of women’s professional hockey in North America. The PHF, which has been in operation for almost a decade, is being absorbed by the PWHPA, a rival league that had yet to fully launch operations. Caron discusses what the new reality means for both players and fans.

