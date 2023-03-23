Sporticast: WBC’s Storybook Ending, Magic Addition to Commanders Bid

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the viral success of the World Baseball Classic. The tournament ended Tuesday in storybook fashion—with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani striking out U.S. outfielder Mike Trout, Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels teammate, to win the title.

The WBC drew criticism from American baseball fans earlier in the tournament, but the overwhelming international consensus appears to be that the tournament, which was last payed in 2017, was a success. Television viewership was strong, the in-stadium atmosphere was electric and maybe most importantly, the players spoke openly about how much it meant to them.

Next, the hosts talk about the latest in the sale of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Owner Dan Snyder, who is selling the team amid a heap of controversy, is in talks with at least one bidder—a group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris. That group recently added Magic Johnson to its investors, news Sportico broke earlier this week.

Lastly, the hosts talk about a new deal between the NHL and Fanatics, which will see Michael Rubin’s company manufacture and brand the league’s authentic on-ice jerseys, and Rick Pitino’s return to big-time college basketball.

