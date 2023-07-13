Sporticast: Ads Coming to Pinstripes, Jets Coming to Hard Knocks

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the New York Yankees inking a commercial deal that many may have once seemed impossible: The MLB club has sold ad space on its famous pinstripe uniforms.

The Yankees on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Starr Insurance that will feature the company’s logo on the team’s uniform sleeve for the next eight years. The partnership is worth at least $25 million per year, according to someone familiar with the terms. It’s the most expensive sleeve deal in MLB, eclipsing the $18 million/year deal between the Red Sox and Mass Mutual.

Next, the hosts discuss a series of NFL topics. The Washington Commanders sale is set to close on July 21, one day after NFL owners vote to approve the transaction. As Dan Snyder sets to exit, ESPN published a story this week about his potential involvement in the leaked Jon Gruden emails. Also, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year, an honor that no NFL team wanted this offseason.

Lastly, they discuss the strange events that led to Northwestern firing long-time football coach Pat Fitzgerald. The dismissal comes on the heels of a school-commissioned investigation into allegations of hazing within the program. Fitzgerald was originally suspended for two weeks, but was fired for cause after the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern, made more details public.

